UK PM Boris Johnson Warned Against 'trying To Cling To Power' If Police Finds Wrongdoings

A former UK lawmaker from the Conservative party on Saturday, February 12 asked the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to “cling onto the power” if the Metropolitan police finds that he breached COVID-19 rules in 2020 by organising parties at No 10 while the rest of the UK reeled under a lockdown. Tory MPs earlier accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party members of “blackmailing” opponents amid worsening internal rifts over the Downing Street's "Partygate" scandal.

Former leader of the Conservative party between 2001 and 2003, Iain Duncan Smith, on Saturday, cautioned that the British Prime Minister would have a “very tough” time to retain his premiership, or onto his post in the party should the Met find him guilty and fine him.

“I think it would be very tough for anyone to remain after that," former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith told The i newspaper. ''If you’ve set the laws, and you break them and the police decide you have broken them and then there’s the unredacted (Sue Gray) report – the two things will come together.”

Johnson's reluctance of stepping down 'unacceptable double standard'

Smith’s remarks echoed a similar stance by the Tory chair of the Commons justice committee, Bob Neill, who stressed in an interview with Times Radio that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reluctance in letting go of his designation, and his refusal of stepping down despite a potential breach of the law “would be an unacceptable ‘double standard’.

Neill said in the radio broadcast: “The regulations do create an offence for which you get a fixed penalty notice, (but) I think it will be very difficult for anyone to be in the position of the country’s principal lawmaker, and then break a law which they themselves had brought into force, and in particular, very much preached to other people to stick to. You can’t have double standards.”

The Met Police was earlier reportedly handed a never-before-seen photo of Boris Johnson holding a beer at his lockdown birthday party. The UK leader was photographed raising a can of Estrella during the No 10 social gathering in June 2020 inside a Cabinet Room, The Daily Mirror reported. It is understood that approximately 300 pictures from the lockdown parties have been handed to the British police for investigation by Sue Gray. The photo is said to have been clicked by the prime minister’s official taxpayer-funded photographer.

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, told The Mirror that Johnson funded the Downing Street photographer with the Briton taxpayer money and the public “have every right to see the photos they pay to have taken, including any of the prime minister’s birthday party.” “Following the Met police investigation, the Sue Gray report must be published in its entirety with all accompanying evidence – photos, videos, and testimony,” said Rayner. While both Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak were present at the event in the Cabinet room, there was no cake to be found anywhere in the trove of images handed to the police. Downing Street, meanwhile, said that it could not comment on the ongoing police investigation.

