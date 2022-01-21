UK PM Boris Johnson Warns Of 'disaster' If Russia Invades Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Russia and the entire world would face “disaster” if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin makes any sort of incursion into Ukraine. While speaking during a visit to a diagnostics centre in Taunton, Johnson expressed UK’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty amid tensions on its border with Russia. According to a Metro report, the British PM said, “If Russia were to make any kind of incursion into Ukraine on any scale whatever I think that would be a disaster for not just for Russia, it would be a disaster for the world”.

Johnson also added, “The UK stands squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine”. UK PM’s remarks came as British Foreign secretary Liz Truss is expected to repeat the warnings in a speech during her scheduled trip to Australia on Friday. The media outlet stated that Truss would warn Russia that a war with Ukraine will be akin to the Soviet Union’s conflict in Afghanistan during the Cold War. UK Foreign Secretary is expected to call Russian President Putin to ‘desist and step back from Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake’, stated Metro report.

Furthermore, calling on Kremlin to ‘learn the lessons of history,’ Truss warned that an ‘invasion will only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life, as we know from the Soviet-Afghan war and conflict in Chechnya’.

UK officials’ remarks follow Biden’s press conference

Johnson said that it would be a ‘disaster’ if Russia invades Ukraine after US President Joe Biden said in a press conference that he believed Russia was preparing to take action. However, US President noted that he did not think Putin has made the final decision regarding the issue. Biden even suggested that the United States would limit Russia’s access to the international banking system if it did invade Ukraine.

Meanwhile, just last month, Johnson expressed “deep concern” to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow building up its troops presence on the border with Ukraine. As tensions continue to increase on the Russia-Ukraine border triggering concerns over Moscow’s invasion, Johnson and Putin spoke on Monday with the British PM reiterating the need to de-escalate the tensions through diplomatic means. However, Johnson also warned Putin of “significant consequences” of any “destabilising action” by Russia. Johnson also pledged the buildup of NATO forces in the EU's periphery 'if Russia invades Ukraine'.

Image: AP