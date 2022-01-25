UK: PM Boris Johnson's Birthday Bash Attended Only By Official Staff, Says Grant Shapps

Reacting to the recent report wherein it was alleged that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had held a birthday party inside Number 10 during the COVID-19 lockdown, the transport secretary said it was attended "only by the Downing Street staff". Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport of the United Kingdom, while speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, asserted that the birthday was not attended by any of the people who were not associated with Johnson's office, rather, he acknowledged it was attended by the people who were closely associated with his daily working.

Notably, the answer from Shapps came when he was questioned about the presence of Interior designer Lulu Lytle, who was then working for the refurbishment of Johnson's Downing Street flat. ITV News, which first broke the news of Johnson birthday party, alleged it was the Prime Minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, who had arranged the party at the official residence. The report said that the birthday celebrations were held after 2 PM on the afternoon of June 19, 2020-- the period when the country was following the stringent lockdown norms. As per ITV, the UK PM attended the event in the cabinet room at No 10 and interior designer Lulu Lytle, who was not a member of No 10 staff, also attended the birthday celebrations.

"These are staff he would have been working with and was working with all day long, and will have been many a time in the same room with them working on the response to COVID-19," Sky News quoted Shapps as saying during the conversation.

Partygate scandal investigator to present findings this week

It is worth mentioning with the acknowledgement of Grant Shapps, it has been quite clear that a birthday party was organised inside Number 10 during the COVID-19 lockdown. "It was the prime minister's birthday, he'd been given a cake earlier in the day, that's the picture in the newspapers. And he was given a cake by staff when he got back to the office," he added. Citing a Whitehall source, The Guardian said, Sue Gray, who has been investigating the partygate scandal, may present her findings this week. Notably, earlier, Gray was given access to a detailed log of staff movements in and out of the building where the alleged party was held during the lockdown. "This is for Sue Gray to decide on whether this was appropriate, she'll make the recommendations. I think we can be pretty clear that the prime minister didn't present the cake to himself," Secretary of State for Transport told Sky News.

Image: AP