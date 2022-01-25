UK PM Boris Johnson's Birthday Bash Held At Residence During COVID-19 Lockdown: Report

In a fresh row against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a new report revealed he had held a birthday party inside Number 10 during the COVID-19 lockdown, as per The Guardian. According to the British daily newspaper, it was a "surprise birthday party" that was reportedly attended by at least 30 people. ITV News, which first broke the news of Johnson birthday party, alleged it was the Prime Minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, who had arranged the party at the official residence. The report said that the birthday celebrations were held after 2 PM on the afternoon of June 19, 2020-- the period when the country was following the stringent lockdown norms.

As per ITV, the UK PM attended the event in the cabinet room at No 10 and interior designer Lulu Lytle, who was not a member of No 10 staff, was also attended the birthday celebrations. Citing a Whitehall source, The Guardian said, Sue Gray, who has been investigating the partygate scandal, may present her findings this week. As per the earlier allegation levelled against Johnson, several booze parties were held in Downing Street at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

UK partygate investigator now examining staff entry/exit records where the alleged party took place

Earlier last week, Gray was given access to a detailed log of staff movements in and out of the building where the alleged party was held during the lockdown. According to The Guardian, the detailed log report contained in and out of the building including swipe cards. Citing media rumours, the report said the party was also attended by a close friend of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, that has not yet come to light. Earlier in an interview with Sky News, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab acknowledged any "deliberate falsehood" in the Commons would leave the "British Prime Minister in jeopardy" and added he was confident that Johnson gave a straightforward answer in the parliament.

Image: AP