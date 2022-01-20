UK PM Boris Johnson's Daughter Romy Was Infected 'badly' With COVID-19, Claims Report

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's newborn daughter was infected with COVID-19 when she was just five weeks old, reported The Daily Mail citing a source. The Prime Minister has been away from the public eye for several days after a member of his family had tested positive for the virus. Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, daughter of the Prime Minister and wife Carrie Johnson, was reportedly 'badly' struck after contracting the virus and is now reported to be ‘on the mend’.

Last week, Downing Street had announced that a member of Boris Johnson's family had tested COVID positive, however, they did not mention which member had tested positive. Boris Johnson had cancelled a visit to Lancashire last week and the No10 spokesperson had informed that the Prime Minister would follow COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated close contacts. The spokesperson further added that he would continue to hold meetings virtually. He reappeared in public on Tuesday to address the issue of parties at Downing Street. Johnson's daughter Romy was born on December 9, 2021, at University College Hospital in London and lives with her parents and elder brother Wilfred in the flat above 11 Downing Street.

UK PM faces resignation calls over Downing Street parties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under criticism from the opposition over lockdown breaching parties. Speaking to Sky News, Johnson claimed that nobody warned him that it was against the rules for a drinks party to be hosted in Downing Street in 2020. He insisted that he thought that it was a "work event" and talked to officials and went back to continue his work. The UK Prime Minister is facing calls for his resignation over the party issue.

COVID-19 situation in UK

According to UK Public Health England,as of 20 January, the country has reported 108,069 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 15,506,750. 359 new fatalities were reported due to COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 152,872. According to the UK Public Health England, 52,151,643 people have received the first dose of COVID vaccine while 48,019,069 have been fully vaccinated. 36,621,671 people have received the booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19.