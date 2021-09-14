UK PM Boris Johnson's Mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl Passes Away At 79

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, passed away at the age of 79. As per The Daily Telegraph, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, died "suddenly and peacefully" at St Mary's Hospital in west London on September 13, Monday. The newspaper reports that Johnson Wahl was detected with Parkinson's disease at the age of 40. According to Sky News, UK PM Johnson has reportedly characterised his mother as the family's "supreme authority" and attributed her with teaching in him the equal worth of all human lives.

Prominent politicians from both parties in the United Kingdom have expressed their sympathies to Prime Minister Johnson. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote on his Twitter, “I'm very sorry to learn of the prime minister's loss. My condolences to him and his family."

I’m very sorry to learn of the Prime Minister’s loss. My condolences to him and his family. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 13, 2021

While, as per BBC, Conservative Party Chairwoman Amanda Milling stated that their thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his family. The prime minister’s Trade Envoy for Canada, MP Conor Burns, also expressed his grief through Twitter, saying, “So sad to hear of the death of @BorisJohnson’s Mum.”

So sad to hear of the death of @BorisJohnson’s Mum. Thoughts and prayers are with him and the whole of the Johnson clan — Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) September 13, 2021

About Charlotte Johnson Wahl

Charlotte Johnson Wahl was born in the year 1942. She was the daughter of Sir James Fawcett, an advocate who served as President of the European Commission for Human Rights during the 1970s. She studied English at Oxford but took a break from her education to accompany Stanley Johnson, whom she married in 1963, on a trip to the United States. She went back to finish her education and became the first married woman undergraduate at her institution, Lady Margaret Hall.

Stanley Johnson and Charlotte Johnson Wahl had four children as Prime Minister Boris, journalist Rachel, former politician Jo, and entrepreneur Leo. In the year 1979, they divorced. She built a reputation for herself as a portrait painter. She later married Nicholas Wahl, an American professor, in the year 1988 and relocated to New York. Over there, she started painting cityscapes. Shortly after he died in 1996, she moved back to London. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 40, yet, as per the BBC, she continued to paint despite needing a walking frame to keep her balance.

