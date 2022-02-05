UK PM Boris Johnson's Photo Of Holding Beer At Lockdown Party Given To Met Police: Reports

A photo of United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson carrying a beer can at his birthday celebration in Downing Street during lockdown has been handed over to police, according to UK media reports. The incident, which is one among the12 being probed by the Met Police, is said to have transpired in June 2020, when the pandemic-induced lockdown regulations were in effect in England.

The picture depicts Boris Johnson holding a can of beer while standing next to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is having a soft drink, reported The Mirror. According to the media agency, the photo showed Johnson toasting the camera with a can of Estrella beer. Johnson's official photographer, who was allegedly filming the event, was supposed to have taken the photo.

According to the police, 300 pictures of suspected lockdown parties in and around Downing Street during the pandemic regulations have been sent to them for investigation. According to The Mirror, the beer can picture was among several turned over to the police by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who was conducting an internal probe into potential Downing Street lockdown infringements.

Photographs were shot by official No 10 photographer Andrew Parsons

Photos taken at parties and those taken from security-system cameras showing when people entered and exited premises were reportedly provided to authorities concerned. Scotland Yard is also thought to have received many photographs shot by official No 10 photographer Andrew Parsons. Downing Street has revealed that workers 'gathered briefly' for Carrie Johnson's surprise birthday party, but that the Prime Minister only stayed for 10 minutes.

As the country was in the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, social gatherings indoors were prohibited as per lockdown guidelines. According to The Mirror, the photo depicts the two senior politicians in the Cabinet Room, surrounded by No 10 aides, but no birthday cake. Boris Johnson allegedly led the top 30 colleagues in a chorus of happy birthday before indulging in M&S picnic cuisine.

According to The Mirror, the PM and his wife were believed to have allegedly invited family guests at their apartment upstairs later that evening, in apparent violation of the COVID-19 guidelines. Downing Street, on the other hand, refuted these accusations, claiming that the PM instead met a small group of family members outdoors.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP