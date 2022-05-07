UK PM Boris Likely To Face Brunt As Conservatives Lose Almost 500 Seats In Local Elections

The ruling Conservative Party in the United Kingdom lost local elections in London and other parts of the country on May 6. As per reports, the Conservatives suffered the loss of almost 500 seats and the result is likely to put extra pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is already under fire for ethics scandals and a deteriorating economic situation. The Labour Party, which has been out of power nationally since 2010, won control of Wandsworth, Barnet, and Westminster - three boroughs in London that were long held by Conservatives.

In addition, the Labour party also gained control in some regions of Wales and Scotland, as well as some regions of England, the Associated Press (AP) reported. In the Conservatives' heartlands of southern England, Johnson's party also lost ground to the centrist Liberal Democrats. Many middle-class people in this region are opposed to Brexit - a project Johnson championed - and disgusted by the Prime Minister's lockdown rules and sexual misconduct claims against other prominent Conservatives. “We are haemorrhaging support in parts of the country. There are some serious issues going on,” said Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood.

The election came amid months of turbulence for PM Johnson, who was sanctioned for breaching the law while in office for the first time. When lockdown rules prohibited social gatherings in June 2020, he was fined $62 by police for attending his own surprise birthday celebration. “The issue of ‘partygate’ kept coming up as a reason why many Conservative supporters were staying at home or were switching to a protest vote,” said Conservative lawmaker David Simmonds remarked, as per the AP.

Labour Party did not make substantial gains outside London

Outside of London, Labour did not make significant gains, particularly in working-class northern England, where PM Johnson successfully wooed voters in the 2019 election. PM Johnson had promised to enhance local economies and opportunities following Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. Shabana Mahmood, Labour Party's national campaign coordinator, said that the results indicated that the party was laying a solid platform for regaining power after four consecutive national election setbacks. Increasing food and fuel prices, which have pushed household bills to soar, had dominated election campaigns across the UK.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP