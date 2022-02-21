As the government is expected to lift COVID-related restrictions in the coming days, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asserted that even though the virus remains dangerous for some of the people, he insisted that "now is the moment" for the people to "get their confidence back." Speaking to BBC's Sunday Morning Show, Johnson stressed that they have reached a position where they can think of making a move from mandatory rules in the state and encouraging personal responsibility.

UK PM Boris Johnson said that he seeks to address the COVID-19 pandemic with a "vaccine-led approach." In response to a question related to possible future restrictions, Johnson stated that he did not want the rules to return, however, he insisted that they need to be "humble in the face of nature." Johnson said that they need not spend £2bn a month on testing as they did in January and insisted that they need to remain "careful."

COVID remains 'dangerous' for vulnerable & unvaccinated

Speaking to BBC's Sunday Morning Show, UK Prime Minister further said that COVID-19 remains "dangerous" for people who are vulnerable and if the people have not received the vaccine. He, however, asserted that they need to be confident and start returning to their work. He added that he was not giving people a "wrong idea" and was not advising them to "totally throw caution to the winds."

UK has 'built up strong protections' against COVID-19: PM Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson took to Twitter and asserted that they have "built up strong protections" against COVID-19 in the last two years through vaccine rollouts, tests and new treatments. He further mentioned that due to the successful vaccination programme, they have reached a position where they can set out a "plan for living with COVID." Furthermore, he highlighted that COVID-19 will not vanish suddenly and they "need to learn to live with this virus" and continue to protect themselves against COVID-19 without compromising on their freedom.

Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms. 1/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

COVID-19 situation in UK

According to UK Public Health England, as of 21 February, the country has reported 25,696 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 18,605,752. 74 new fatalities were reported due to COVID-19 bringing the total number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive to160,581. According to the UK Public Health England, 52,566,648 people have received the first dose of COVID vaccine while 48,871,729 have been fully vaccinated against COVID. 37,989,163 people have received the booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

