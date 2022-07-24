UK PM Candidates Rishi Sunak & Liz Truss Vow Crackdown On Illegal Migration

As the United Kingdom will soon get its next Prime Minister, the top contenders locked their horns on two major issues of the country-- tax cuts and a crackdown on illegal migration. On one hand, former Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, batting for the tax cuts as the country is facing record inflation amid the back-to-back crisis-- COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war-- erupted in the past two years. On the other hand, Sunak's colleague turned contender, foreign minister Liz Truss, during the TV debates, was seen pointing fingers at his tax policy that leads to higher cost rates of essentials in the country. However, both contenders appeared united on the need to toughen up UK policy on migrants.

Truss promised an expanded Border Force, if she becomes the next UK PM, while the Indian-origin contender committed to an annual cap on the number of refugees. Both of them also promised to resume the controversial Rwanda asylum scheme. According to the UK Evening Standard, the scheme costs nearly £120 million to the government. "I’m determined to see the scheme to be implemented in full swing. I am currently exploring other countries with whom we can work on similar partnerships. It’s the right thing to do," she told the Mail on Sunday.

UK PM race witnessed two contenders agreeing on the same issue

Truss maintained that she would also increase the forces in the border region in order to check the proper implementation of the migration policy. "I’m also determined to make sure that we have the right level of forces at our border. I’m going to increase the border force to make sure that we have the proper protection in place directly at the border," she added. Meanwhile, Sunak also voiced similar plans and pledged to do whatever it takes for the scheme to succeed. Hitting back at the supporters who are backing his opponent, he called himself the “underdog” in the contest, which means he is largely expected to lose.

It is worth mentioning here that Rishi Sunak, then UK Chancellor, launched trouble for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid last week. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson, who had proved his majority in the Parliament last month. According to Sunak, he has the support of more than 80 to 100 deputies and is the most "suitable candidate" for the post of UK Prime Minister.

