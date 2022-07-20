UK PM Contender Liz Truss Promises She's 'ready To Hit The Ground Running' From Day One

Liz Truss, the final contender for the Prime Ministership of the United Kingdom against Rishi Sunak, has promised to "hit the ground running" right from day one, if she gets elected as the new PM. Truss, who is UK's Foreign Secretary, is competing against Sunak, the former UK chancellor, to replace Boris Johnson who stepped down from the PM's post on July 7. Exhibiting her commitment to take over Johnson, Truss took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you for putting your trust in me. I’m ready to hit the ground running from day one."

Truss Vs Sunak for the UK PM's position

Notably, both the leaders are members of the UK Conservative Party and the election of the country's next Prime Minister depends on the in-party Tory leaders and the public won't be involved until the next general elections in 2025. Sunak has made it to the final round of the PM race by bagging 137 votes, followed by Truss who secured 117 votes today. Truss outran UK's Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt (105 votes), who surprisingly was ahead of Truss with 96 votes on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sunak, on the other hand, after his entry into the top 2, also shared a message on Twitter expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support he is receiving. "Grateful that my colleagues have put their trust in me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country," the 42-year-old Indian-origin leader wrote in his tweet.

This intraparty election will continue through August and the country's next leader is expected to be elected by August 5 at the latest. Counting of votes will take place at the end of August and the results will be announced on September 5. Until then, Johnson, who resigned from his post following a controversial stint, will remain in power. After refusing to resign, Johnson finally stepped down after more than 50 of his Ministers including Sunak gave up over the former's debacles such as the partygate scandal.

Earlier in the day, Johnson completed his final session of Prime Minister's Questions which he finished off by quoting The Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic "Hasta la vista, baby". "I want to thank all my friends and colleagues, I want to thank my friend opposite, I want to thank everybody here, and hasta la vista, baby, thank you," Johnson was heard saying in a video.

