UK PM Contender Rishi Sunak Reacts To Trolls Who Pointed Out Spelling Error In His Banner

Indian origin former British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday issued a response after being mocked on Twitter for a spelling error on his campaign banner. Sunak, who garnered the majority of votes in the second round of the election to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the UK, was trolled by eagle-eyed viewers after they spotted a spelling blunder on his campaign banner while he participated at Conservative Home hustings on Friday, July 15. His banner misspelt the word ‘campaign’, spelling it as “campiaign” in the background as he appeared for the first television debate.

People took to social media to mock the former British Chancellor as some proposed that Sunak had created a new language that the word 'Campaign' must now be spelt as ‘campiaign.’ Others trended the hashtag #campiaign” on Twitter. “So much for @RishiSunak being the polished perfectionist he just preached - Campaign is spelt incorrectly on his background!” a comment on Twitter read. "Rishi Sunak may be a billionaire, but he can't spell CAMPAIGN," another tweeted.

Responding to the matter, Sunak confronted the trolls with his sense of humour as he wrote: 'Ready for spellcheck' tweaking his campaign slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.

As the UK braces to elect a new Prime Minister, caretaker premier Boris Johnson asserted to his allies that they back "anyone but Rishi Sunak." Boris Johnson had to step down from his position as the leader of the Conservative Party on July 7 after his ex-Chancellor Sunak turned in his resignation over a disagreement with Johnson's involvement in a series of scandals and political misconduct. While he noted that he wouldn't endorse any candidate or publicly intervene, Johnson, who widely blames Sunak for losing popular support, has been urging against Sunak's premiership.

Instead, Johnson has been more supportive of Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, to be the next UK Prime Minister as is also being endorsed by his cabinet allies, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries. Sources told The Times that UK's caretaker Prime Minister Johnson has been running “anyone but Rishi” campaign. “The whole No.10 [Downing Street] team hates Rishi. It’s personal. It’s vitriolic. They don’t blame Saj [Sajid Javid] for bringing him down. They blame Rishi. They think he was planning this for months,” the newspaper reported, citing an inside source.