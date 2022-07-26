UK PM Contenders Rishi Sunak & Liz Truss Render 'trade Blows' In Head-to-head TV Debate

UK PM candidates, former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday launched bruising verbal attacks on each other at the first TV debate after being the finalists for the runoff. The pair grilled each other on tax policies, honesty in politics, China, and inflation, and even got personal by the end, prompting calls from Tory Party grandees to end the hostile behaviour on live TV.

"Probably worth remembering that on current trajectory we are out of power in two years' time. The puerile nature of this leadership contest is embarrassing. Time to raise the standards," tweeted Cabinet Office minister Johnny Mercer.

Sunak garnered a round of applause for his monologue in defence of his private education. Rishi accused Truss of making his academics a political issue. Truss in turn reiterated that her colleague-cum-rival's financial policies have pushed the country's taxes to the highest taxes in 70 years, further refusing to disown jibes made by Nadine Dorries on Sunak's wealthy background.

'Short-term sugar rush'

Both Conservative rivals swapped blows with Truss accusing Sunak of promoting "scaremongering." However, Rishi snapped back saying Truss was looking for a "short-term sugar rush" by reducing national insurance. The distinctive cabinet members during Boris Johnson's leadership took the debate on BBC a level lower when Truss criticised Sunak over his wardrobe. Sunak did not hold back either, he called Truss "economically illiterate," further describing her as a "remainder", referring to the fact that she did not accompany the 54 ministers of the cabinet in resigning to oust Johnson.

The China issue

Truss said Sunak was "unfit for office," calling him out for "aggressive mansplaining and shouty school behaviour." During the much-awaited BBC debate, the contestants also took swipes over the potential tax reforms, and foreign policy, especially regarding China. Sunak stated that Truss' economic measures were "not Conservative."

“You promised almost £40bn of unfunded tax cuts, £40bn more borrowing. That is the country’s credit card. It’s our children and grandchildren … everyone here … who are going to have to pick up the tab for that," Sunak said.

To this Truss countered, calling out Sunak's "tougher stance" claims against China. The British Foreign Secretary pointed out that just a month ago Sunak's office was calling for strengthened bilateral ties with the Asian nation. To this, Sunak said his opponent was making pronouncements about the "Golden Era." Truss cut him off in the middle of the sentence, retorting: "I think that was a decade ago."

No place for Johnson in the cabinet

Both contenders, however, stood firm on the decision of not making Johnson a part of the new government. Despite being an early supporter and not following the mass resignation, Truss said, "I am sure he will have a role. I am sure he will be vocal, will not be a part of the government." The said developments come as Truss and her colleague-cum-rival Rishi Sunak officially launched their nationwide hustings on Friday. The Conservative leaders outlined their potential plans to overcome each other in the eyes of the audience before the final ballots to decide the next UK PM in September. Nearly, 1,60,000 Tory members will vote to choose the successor of Johnson.

(Image: AP)