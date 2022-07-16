UK PM Contenders Slam Rishi Sunak For Imposing High Tax Rates During COVID Pandemic

As the United Kingdom searches for its next Prime Minister, the top contenders, who have been a colleague for several years, clashed over tax and honesty in politics in their first TV debate on Friday night. During the debate over the next UK PM, former finance minister Rishi Sunak witnessed one of the most embarrassing challenges from his colleague turned contender, foreign minister Liz Truss when she raised serious questions over his tax policy. This resulted in Sunak seen defending his plans to keep rates at some of the highest levels in decades during the entire 90-minute debate.

Truss, who is in third place and seeking to become the unity candidate for those on the party’s right-wing, was seen bolstering her international experience, as Britain’s top diplomat and a former trade secretary during the debate. She vowed to take a tough line with the European Union in post-Brexit trade spats. According to Truss, Sunak lacks commitment to cutting taxes even when the country needs desperate relief during the pandemic. While countering his vision behind the soaring taxes, Sunak said, "We have to be honest. Borrowing your way out of inflation isn't a plan - it's a fairy tale." Truss challenged his answer and said tax rises would sabotage business investment just as the economy was faltering.

Other leaders also criticise Sunak for his economic policies

Another Truss supporter, Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Cabinet minister also turned heavily on Sunak and called him a "socialist". Clarifying his statement, Rees-Mogg, who is a Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, said he spent billions to keep the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, former Brexit negotiator David Frost, who also supports UK foreign minister, claimed Minister of State for Trade, Penny Mordaunt “did not master the detail” when she worked in his department and had to be moved to another job. On the other hand, Mordaunt urged the party to run “a positive contest" and said, "I don’t want mudslinging." According to her, opponents were trying to stop her from getting into the final two.

Unceremonious exit of Boris Johnson

It is worth mentioning here that Rishi Sunak, then UK Chancellor, launched trouble for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid last week. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson, who had proved his majority in the Parliament last month. According to Sunak, he has the support of more than 80 to 100 deputies and is the most "suitable candidate" for the post of UK Prime Minister.

(Image: AP)