UK PM Contenders Sunak And Truss Grilled By Tory Members In Their First Clash At Leeds

On July 28, UK PM contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak laid out their respective leadership ideologies, in Leeds, during their heated debate and first official grilling in front of members of the conservative party, As the UK Conservative Party members pick a new leader, both contenders will participate in 12 nationwide events, with the first one taking place in Leeds, Northern England. On September 5, the results will be made public.

While former of the Exchequer Sunak backtracked by proposing the idea of scrapping VAT on energy bills to revive the country's economy and control inflation if he were to be elected as the next PM, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that she would prefer not to impose further windfall taxes on oil and gas companies in her bid to succeed Boris Johnson as the UK's next Prime Minister.

Sunak had a difficult time during the hustings because of his lifestyle and dishonesty toward Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while Truss had a fantastic time as she had the most support for the position of Prime Minister. Surveys of Conservative members show that Truss is in the lead after promising urgent tax cuts as Britain deals with a decline in living standards.

She also promised to push for the construction of the Northern Powerhouse rail while addressing party members, stating that Leeds is the "biggest city in Europe without its own metro system." On the other side, Sunak stated that "in the face of challenges, understand to get a grip of inflation and borrowing first." This was in response to a question regarding tax hikes with Truss leading the race after she proposed immediate tax cuts.

Sunak continued by saying that the government had already tried to encourage business investment by lowering the corporation tax, but it had failed. Regarding foreign policy, both candidates emphasised that they will continue to assist war-hit Ukraine and oppose China's path to authoritarianism.

In response to a query on whether Sunak would nominate Johnson for the position of envoy to Ukraine, he stated that he was unable to make a commitment and reiterated that Johnson will not have a position in the government because he no longer enjoys the support of his party.

Party member accuses Sunak of stabbing Johnson in the back

In relation to taxation, Truss asserted that it is "wrong to renege on a manifesto vow," specifically, the Conservative Party's commitment to not raising taxes. Notably, Rishi Sunak was also accused of stabbing Johnson in the back by a party member. However, Sunak acknowledged and responded to the allegation by saying, "I am very grateful to the prime minister and was proud to be part of his government."

Sunak added, however, that he was "left with no choice but to resign" as a result of a "significant difference of opinion" regarding how to manage the UK's cost of living crisis during Johnson's administration. In the first-ever TV discussion on July 25, the former chancellor Rishi Sunak and the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss traded barbs over economic policies and international relations.

According to reports, the contenders disagreed on how Britain should treat China after severing ties with Russia. However, on July 26 (local time), the second Tory leadership discussion between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss was postponed as presenter Kate McCann passed out and collapsed live on TV.

(Image: AP)