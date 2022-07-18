UK PM Contenders Target Each Other Over Tax Cuts, Political Record In The Latest TV Debate

Five notable contenders for the UK Prime Ministerial position on Friday engaged in a brutal confrontation over agendas in the upcoming polls to replace Boris Johnson. For the first time, UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth (Liz) Truss, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Conservative politician Tom Tugendhat, and British Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt discussed tax cuts and honesty in politics in an eye-opening 90-minute debate on ITV. The Tory leadership rivals ramped up their verbal attack on one another to pitch their credentials as only two of them will be allowed to contest the PM run-off elections.

According to reports, the debate largely remained over taxation issues in the country amid severe inflation, making living costs unbearable for the vulnerable in the UK. Foreign Minister Truss directly confronted Sunak for his corporate tax rises, saying it would "choke" domestic development. In response, formerly a finance minister in Johnson's cabinet, Sunak, defending his tax policies, passed a scathing remark, blaming Truss for peddling "something-for-nothing economics." Both Sunak and Truss were divided massively on the potential plans to bring living costs under control while not hindering the economic growth of the country.

Truss further noted that Sunak-led tax increases were "highest in 70 years," adding that it was a serious blow to economic growth. "The fact is that raising taxes at this moment will choke off economic growth, it will prevent us from getting the revenue we need to pay off the debt," Truss said. Sunak, meanwhile, argued that the dented economy was a result of the two-year-long running pandemic. "There is a cost to these things at the cost of higher inflation, higher mortgage rates, eroded savings... And this something-for-nothing economy isn't Conservative, it's socialism," Sunak countered Truss, as quoted by BBC.

Notably, Sunak, who hails from a well-to-do background and is a polished media presenter, was voted most by Tory MPs as the race towards two contenders was narrow. He urged the lawmakers and his colleagues in the league to the PM seat to be more cautious and patient amid the UK's worst in 40 years of inflation. "Borrowing your way out of inflation isn't a plan, just a fairytale," Sunak launched a bruising jibe at Truss, as said in the ITV debate. Truss did not hold back either. "You cannot tax your way to growth..." she retorted.

'Real questions'

Breaking the tax banter, Tugendhat, a Tory MP questioned both Truss and Sunak "Are you serving the people of the UK or just your career, because that is the real question," he asked. Meanwhile, Mordaunt advocated for limited tax cuts, saying it was the best fit to reduce skyrocketing costs of living. She questioned, "I don't understand why Rishi does not understand." Badenoch, on the other hand, promised honest politics to "change things for the better," further accusing Sunak of avoiding the COVID loan fraud warning she had earlier flagged.

While the differences covered most parts of the debate, the contestants revealed that they have some common denominators. They all promised to adhere to the UK's pledge, made at COP26 Climate Summit, to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050. When asked to show hands if anyone would care to offer a position to Boris Johnson in their cabinet after he departs from Downing Street, all seemed negligent.

(Image: AP/@KemiBadenochMP/@RishiSunak/Facebook)