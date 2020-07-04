UK PM Johnson Could Impose More 'local Lockdowns' To Contain COVID-19 Spread

The United Kingdom Prime Minister on July 3 announced that ‘local lockdowns’ could be introduced if COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the nation. According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, the UK has over 285,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 44,216 lives in the nation. With a surge in new cases, Boris Johnson said that the government might shut down business venues and schools again.

Johnson said, “The virus is still with us and the spike in Leicester has shown that”. He added, “the government wouldn't hesitate in putting on the breaks and reimposing restrictions if there is a spike in cases of the virus”.

Let’s all stay alert, control the virus, save lives – and enjoy summer safely. pic.twitter.com/KTN2uWnEU8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) July 3, 2020

READ: Prince Enjoys A Drink As Pubs In England Due To Reopen

Principal components to contain the spread

While addressing the daily briefing, the UK PM outlined an approach to control future local outbreaks. He noted the five principal components that included monitoring, engagement, testing, targeted restrictions and a ‘last resort’, lockdown. With cases surging in Leicester, Johnson added that if the previous measures have not proven to be enough, the authorities will introduce ‘local lockdowns’ extending across whole communities.

READ: UK Lifts Quarantine Requirements For Arrivals From 59 Countries Except US, Portugal, China

The 56-year-old leader explained that the local lockdown will be carefully calibrated depending on the ‘scientific specific circumstances’ of each outbreak. He added that the authorities will also continually explore smarter means of counting the deadly virus. Johnson also went on to acknowledge that the lockdown only succeeded in controlling the virus because everyone worked together. He added that the reopening will also only work if everyone works together again because the country is ‘not out of the woods yet’.

The UK PM said, “The success of these businesses, the livelihoods of those who rely on them and ultimately, the economic health of the whole country is dependent on every single one of us acting responsibly. We must not let them down”.

READ: UK Prime Minister: Act Responsible As Lockdown Eases Further

READ: UK PM Boris Johnson Says Britain Has To Stand By Its 'friends In Hong Kong'