UK PM Dashes Taliban's Easy Foreign Aid Hopes, Even As China's Pitch To UN Falls Flat

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with NBC News has sent out a stern message to the Taliban and its allies. Johnson has insisted that no monetary assistance will be given to the Taliban unless they form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Taliban had announced their initial 33-member cabinet of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan with no women included, and none were added when they announced their expansion either. Johnson also clarified that the Taliban have to meet counter-terrorism commitments in order to get international assistance.

It is pertinent to mention that UK PM Boris Johnson's message to the Taliban also corners Pakistan and China, with the latter trying to soft-pedal on the Taliban's terror tag at the United Nations so that the terrorist group can be brought to the table of the UN.

However, this attempt by China was torpedoed by the other countries at the United Nations. This comes after the SAARC meeting of foreign ministers could not take place as Pakistan was insisting on including the Taliban on the chair of Afghanistan.

SAARC Meet cancelled as Pakistan insisted on Taliban’s participation

On Tuesday, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Foreign Ministers meet for 2021 was cancelled due to ill manoeuvres of Pakistan. Republic Media Network sources confirmed that Pakistan wanted the Taliban to represent Afghanistan, which was a participant of the SAARC meeting of foreign ministers.

All other participants declined Pakistan’s request. The SAARC meet was due to be held on September 25 on the sidelines of the UNGA meet. All SAARC countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka) also slammed Pakistan’s request, dismissing any official representation of the terror outfit that took over Kabul earlier on August 15 through brutal violence and siege.

Quad Leaders' Summit

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) will hold their first-ever in-person meet in the United States on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join QUAD partners - US President Joe Biden, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the meeting, where they will discuss a series of issues including the combating of terrorism.

India plays a crucial part when it comes to addressing the anti-terrorism agenda. In his departure statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that he will address the UNGA and talk about the need to combat terrorism. Moreover, in his recent speeches, PM Modi has highlighted the need to combat extremism. During his virtual address at the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, PM Modi spoke about Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover in August. Sources have also told Republic that Expansionism is likely to find mention in the QUAD statement.

