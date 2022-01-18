UK PM Denies Lying To Parliament About No. 10 Party; 'nobody Told Me It Was Against Rules'

In the latest development into the UK partygate scandal', Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied lying to the Parliament. He asserted that nobody notified him that the No. 10 garden party was "against the rules" while the country was in lockdown in 2020. "I can certainly say that no one informed me that this was a violation of the regulations. If it was against the regulations, I can't see why it would have gone ahead or been permitted to go ahead," the PM was quoted as saying by Sky news.

The UK Prime Minister's statement comes after Dominic Cummings, Johnson's former top advisor, accused him of lying about the event. As per the report, No.10 refuted the allegation that two senior officials cautioned Johnson not to go ahead with the event, saying this was "not true". However, Cummings published a new blog post on Monday (Jan 17) disputing the version. He claimed that he personally informed Martin Reynolds of the event's violation of the guidelines, to which he allegedly responded, "I think there should not be any problem so long as it is socially distanced. I will check with the Prime Minister to see whether he is happy to go ahead," The Guardian reported.

I take full responsibility for the event: PM Johnson

A leaked email from Martin Reynolds, the PM's Principal Private Secretary (PPS), revealed that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to the "Bring Your Own Booze" (BYOB) party during the first lockdown. Last week, PM Johnson admitted to attending the BYOB party at the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020, however, maintained that he had no idea it was a social event. "I take full responsibility for the event but nobody told me this was in violation of what we had everyone else to do. I am truly and bitterly regretful for the event that took place, and I can only reiterate my apologies for whatever erroneous judgments I made," PM Johnson remarked.

The investigation to probe the incident is underway

It is pertinent to mention here that the investigation concerning the incident is currently underway which is likely to specify details of each of the alleged parties that took place, how many people were present, and who was responsible for organising them. It will also explain the restrictions in effect at the time, as well as whether events broke those regulations or not. The "BYOB" party on May 20, 2020, has emerged as one of the most contentious events for the UK Prime Minister.

Image: AP