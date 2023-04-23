UK PM Announces Successful Evacuation Of British Diplomats & Their Families From Sudan

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has disclosed that the UK armed forces have successfully completed a "complex and rapid" evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan. This evacuation comes amidst a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff, as per a report from Sky News.

UK Prime Minister Sunak expressed his appreciation for the dedication of the diplomats and the bravery of the military personnel involved in this challenging operation. Efforts are ongoing to end the violence in Sudan and ensure the safety of remaining British nationals in the country. Sunak urged all parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to protect civilians in conflict zones.

"UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff. I pay tribute to the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation. We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country. I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones," Sunak wrote on Twitter.

Foreign Secretary says safety of British nationals remains a priority

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has also written about the development. Cleverly used his Twitter account to write "Due to escalating threats against foreign diplomats, the UK has evacuated embassy staff from Sudan. Our top priority remains the safety of British nationals. We are working around the clock to broker international support to end the bloodshed in Sudan." Some people have criticised the British government for failing to rescue Britons. "So, reading between the lines, you’re not evacuating U.K. nationals?" one user wrote. Many other Twitter users have made similar comments.