UK PM, EU Commission Chief To Hold NI Protocol Deal 'final Talks'

Rishi Sunak would hold Brexit summit “final talks” with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Monday to sign off on a revised deal on the Northern Ireland protocol. This might be the most perilous week of Sunak's political life as He and von der Leyen would be having a final discussion on Number 10 billed as "Final talks".

After the talks with Von der Leyen, Sunak would follow the next step and would have to sell the deal to hardline Conservative Brexiters and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party (DUP). Notably, the hardline Conservative Brexiters and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party (DUP) have issued a warning saying that they would not be "bounced into accepting something that did not meet their red lines".

Deal on the Northern Ireland protocol could be a "tough sell"

Tory MPs, influential European Research Group (ERG) of Brexit, have warned Sunak against trying to conclude the deal without a formal Commons vote, which ministers have not yet committed. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said that the parliament would “find a way to have its say” whereas Mark Francois, the Tory backbencher, and ERG chair, has suggested it would be “incredibly unwise” to proceed without a vote.

“Just putting in a couple of intermediate phases, with a situation where you still end up with the European court of justice, is effectively sophistry,” said Francois while giving an interview to the Sky News. Further, he added, “We’re not stupid. What we want is a situation where EU law is expunged from Northern Ireland so it is treated on the same basis as England, Scotland, and Wales.”

“If the DUP don’t consent to the deal then it’s simply not going to fly,” said Francois while talking about the FUP acceptance of the deal. On the other hand, according to one of the Downing Street sources, there has been some pending matter between Sunak and Von der Leyen. "The widespread assumption is that the meeting will rubberstamp a revision to Boris Johnson’s protocol for post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland," said the Downing Street source. Meanwhile, Tory Brexiters and the DUP said that the decision would be made on the revised protocol when they have read the final and full text which would be published later this week.