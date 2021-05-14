UK PM Honours Pilot Who Flew 200 O2 Concentrators To India With 'Points Of Light' Award

A British pilot and 'Khalsa Aid' volunteer Jaspal Singh inspired UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his immense contribution in India's fight against COVID-19. UK PM sent him a personal note and facilitated him with the Prime Minister's 'Points of Light' award. The Virgin Atlantic pilot volunteered to fly 200 oxygen concentrators to India to aid the country's COVID-19 battle.

UK PM honours pilot

While taking to Twitter, Virgin Atlantic stated, "One of our incredible pilots, Jas Singh, has been awarded the Prime Minister's Points of Light award. Jas has been recognised for his amazing efforts with charity @Khalsa_Aid, flying hundreds of oxygen cylinders to help the Covid crisis in India. We're hugely proud of him."

As per the official release, in the letter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Thank you for your enormous contribution to India’s battle against Coronavirus. The British people have stepped up in housands to help the people of India in a demonstration of deep connection between our countries. I was inspired to hear of how you have taken to the skies to deliver hundreds of oxygen cylinders to people in need."

Jaspal response to UK Prime Minister

In response to PM's letter, Jaspal said, "Having seen the devastating impact of COVID-19 in India, I wanted to do everything within my power to support the cause. It has been amazing to see the generosity of the general public, colleagues, friends and family who have donated much needed oxygen concentrator machines to ‘Khalsa Aid International’. This generosity inspired me to connect with Virgin Atlantic to see if we could enable these machines to reach the people of India, it was then an immense privilege to be able to personally fly these vital oxygen supplies. I have been overwhelmed by the support from donors to Khalsa Aid International and my employer Virgin Atlantic, its people and all their partners.”

Jaspal is also a volunteer with the Sikh charity 'Khalsa Aid', which was established in 1999 to provide relief assistance to victims of disasters, conflicts, and other catastrophic events both abroad and in the United Kingdom, and has been instrumental in ensuring that oxygen concentrator machines meet people in need in India in response to the pandemic, the release stated.

Picture Credit: AP/@Virginatlantic/Twitter