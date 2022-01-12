UK PM Johnson Apologises For Attending No 10 Garden Party During COVID Lockdown In 2020

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to attending the event in Downing Street garden during the first COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020 and apologised for the same. However, he argued that the gathering from 2020, which came into the public eye only recently, could “technically” be said to have not broken any rules.

In a much-anticipated and carefully worded statement, just before the prime minister’s questions, UK PM admitted the public’s anger over the mass gathering. Johnson’s remarks came after an email emerged inviting No 10 staff to the event on 20 May 2020, which was billed as social. In the House of Commons, he said, “Mr Speaker, I want to apologise”.

UK PM said, “I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through. I know the rage they feel with me, and with the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules were not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

Johnson also said that on the 2020 evening of the gathering, he participated in the event for around 25 minutes from around 6 PM (local time). He also said that since No 10 garden was “an extension of the office” amid the COVID-19 lockdown, he believed that it was a work event. He said, “With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside” but argued that the event “could be said, technically, to fall within the guidance” of the time.

Johnson says that it was important Gray completes the probe

British Prime Minister said that he accepted that many would disagree and added, “To them, and to this house, I offer my heartfelt apology”. UK’s senior civil servant, Sue Gray is presently investigating that gatherings and series of other violations by Downing Street officials by allegedly violating the Coronavirus lockdown rules. Referring to the ongoing probe, Johnson said that it was essential that Gray be allowed to complete her report.

Image: AP