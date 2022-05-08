UK PM Johnson Commemorates Victory Day; Pays Tribute To WWII, Russia-Ukraine War Victims

UK PM Boris Johnson, in a 37-second video address commemorating the Victory in Europe (VE) Day marking the end of the World War 2, said, "As we think of those who sacrificed their lives in WWII, we also think of those who died and suffered in Ukraine."

The UK PM further added the respect for those who fought in WWII gives more power to extend our succour to the Ukrainians. The 75th year since the WWII ended was to be celebrated in 2020, however, the pandemic spoiled the plans. Hence, the 77th year is being celebrated with as much fervour.

Boris Johnson, showing support to the Ukrainians, said, "On VE Day, as we remember those who sacrificed their lives in WW2, we also think of those who've died and suffered in Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Our respect for those who fought strengthens our determination to support Ukrainians today." PM Johnson further added that the sacrifices made over generations will not be forgotten. He said, "We won't forget the sacrifices that have been made over the generations to ensure peace and freedom in Europe."

On VE Day, as we remember those who sacrificed their lives in WW2, we also think of those who've died and suffered in Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.



Significance of VE Day

The Second World War came to an end on May 8, 1945, after the German forces surrendered to the Allied forces of which the United Kingdom was a major part. Adolf Hitler was defeated by the Allied forces, as World War 2 eventually came to an end.

As the news spreaded across the UK, people thronged the Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace as the country came out of six years of war and hurt.

Amid aggression in Ukraine, Russia to celebrate Victory Day

As Russia celebrates the 77th year of victory over Germany, this year’s Victory Day parade holds a special significance for Russia amidst the special 'military operations' launched by the country against Ukraine on February 24 and still ongoing. The observers on Kremlin are keen to watch what President Vladimir Putin will announce as a part of the Presidential address. The Victory Parade day will see on display thousands of soldiers, tanks and military vehicles parading on the streets of Moscow's Red Square.

