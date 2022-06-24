UK PM Johnson Faces Another Blow As Liberal Democrats Win Tiverton And Honiton By-election

In a recent update on the political upheaval surrounding UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Conservatives faced a disastrous defeat in two parliamentary by-elections. On Thursday, Liberal Democrats overturned the Tory majority in Tiverton and Honiton by-elections with 22,537 votes with Johnson’s party trailing with 16,393.

It also marked a significant loss of the Devon constituency, which was held by Tories since it was created at least 25 years ago. As per British media reports, losing Devoin would be viewed as a sign of the UK PM’s fading electoral appeal in the aftermath of the Partygate scandal and escalating cost of living crisis.

Liberal Democrats winning Tiverton and Honiton will particularly irk Tory MPs mainly because of the size of the lost majority and also because it is another rural, pro-Brexit Tory stronghold which has marked a shift in its ideology. The latest Tory defeat in By-elections came after in December, Liberal Democrats took North Shropshire and overturned a Tory majority of nearly 23,000.

While North Hampshire elections followed a lobbying scandal which prompted the former MP, Owen Paterson to quit, the Tiverton and Honiton by-elections were also called in the wake of a separate scandal. Former MP of Tiverton and Honiton Neil Paris had recently resigned after watching pornography in the house of Commons. The new MP Tiverton and Honiton is Richard Foord who is a former army officer.

Voters ‘fed up with Boris Johnson’s lies’: Liberal Democrats leader

As the voters went to the polls, Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey said that the Britons were “fed up with Boris Johnson’s lies and neglect”, according to The Guardian. He also said, “Farmers have been sold out by foreign trade deals, people are struggling to access GPs and dentists, and local roads and schools have been left to crumble…Families are facing soaring petrol bills and food prices and this government’s only answer is to hammer them with constant tax rises.” Earlier, while calling for voters’ favour, the now MP of Tiverton and Honiton, Foord had said, “A vote for me and Liberal Democrats is a vote to send Boris Johnson a message that he cannot keep taking our communities for granted.”

Image: AP