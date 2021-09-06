UK PM Johnson Hits Back At Criticism Over Hasty Withdrawal From Afghanistan; Lists Wins

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday addressed the UK's parliament on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and slammed the criticism over 'hasty' withdrawal of its forces from the war-torn country. Boris Johnson also announced that the UK government will grant a lifetime stay to all the Afghans who will be coming to the country following the Taliban takeover and also will aid them with free English education.

Addressing the Parliament, UK PM Boris Johnson lay down 'basic approaches' for the Taliban if the group wants to get international recognition and get access to billions of dollars frozen in the overseas accounts.

Boris Johnson lays down 'basic approach' for the Taliban to get international recognition

UK PM Boris Johnson in his address to the British parliament said, "Our first duty is the security of the United Kingdom (UK) and if the new regime in Kabul wants international recognition and access to billions of dollars currently frozen in overseas account, then we and our friend will hold them to their agreement to prevent Afghanistan from ever again becoming an incubator of terrorism and we shall insist on safe passage for anyone who wishes to leave and respect the rights of women and girls."

"Our aim is to rally the strongest international consensus behind these principles. So as far as possible the world speaks to the Taliban with one voice, to that end I called an emergency meeting of G7 leaders which made these aims a basic approach," added Johnson.

'We will judge the Taliban by their action, not their words," says Boris Johnson

Reiterating his point of judging the Taliban based on their actions, Boris Johnson also lashed out at the criticism over the hasty withdrawal of its troops from the war-torn country

"If anyone which is tempted to say that we achieved nothing in Afghanistan in 20 years, tell them our armed forces and our allies' enabled 3.6 million girl to go to school. Tell them that this country and the western world were protected from Al Qaeda in Afghanistan throughout that period and tell them we have just managed the biggest humanitarian airlift in history," said Boris Johnson.

Ex-British personnel arrested by Taliban

It is pertinent to mention that the Taliban recently arrested former British army personnel who was helping the distressed citizens to evacuate from Afghanistan. As per Daily Mail UK, the Taliban arrested Ben Slater, a former British soldier, and was thrown into prison for further questioning.

Ben, who runs an NGO in Afghanistan and was helping evacuation of 400 Afghans including his 50 staff, failed to secure a spot in the British airlift and remains stranded in the now Taliban-led Afghanistan. Reportedly, his attempt to help his stranded staff failed as the coach carrying everyone was turned away from a land border.

After Slater was released from the prison, he was reportedly allowed by the Taliban to cross the border with only one assistant and leaving all staff members and Afghans behind.

