UK PM Johnson Indicates He Will Not Resign After Paying Fine For Breaking COVID Law

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined by the Metropolitan Police (Met) for attending parties during the height of the pandemic in 2020, breaching the lockdown rules. However, PM Johnson apologised for his wrongdoings but, indicated that he will not resign. He stated that he has paid the fine and had given a full apology.

However, when asked if he would resign because of the fine, he said that he wants to be able to carry on and deliver the mandate that he has and solve the difficulties that the country faces right now. Still, critics are calling for PM Jonson to step down. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer stated that Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, who was also fined have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public and that both of them must quit.

Fines were also levied on PM Johnson's wife

Johnson acknowledged that his fine was for an event on June 19, 2020 in Downing Street. Along with PM Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, fines were also levied on the PM's wife, Carrie Johnson. Johnson also said that to be honest, it never occurred to him at the time that this might have been a regulation violation, according to UK media. He continued by stating that the police have concluded otherwise, and he totally respects their findings. Johnson is the first sitting prime minister to be charged for breaching the law.

The Met announced earlier on Tuesday that 30 more fines had been issued for violations of Coronavirus lockdown restrictions during parties in Johnson's offices and apartment at Downing Street. The Metropolitan Police Service issued the first batch of 20 such fines at the end of March. The parties conducted in Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 have enraged the British public, who have been asked to comply with coronavirus restrictions for many months over the last two years in order to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

PM Johnson visited Kyiv amid ongoing war

In the meanwhile, PM Johnson visited the capital city of Kyiv in Ukraine on Saturday in the midst of the Russian invasion, which started on February 24. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated his support for Ukraine. The UK has been helping the war-torn country by sending military and humanitarian aid ever since the war started. It has also imposed harsh sanctions on the Russian Federation.

