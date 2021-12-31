UK PM Johnson Lauds Milestone Of Administering COVID Booster Jabs In New Year's Message

Amid the dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the eve of New Year 2022, urged adults to take the booster jabs at the earliest. In a pre-recorded video message, Johnson lauded health care staff who helped the country in achieving a milestone of administering over seven in 10 eligible adults in England.

According to Johnson, around eight million top-up jabs were administered this month amid the Omicron spike. He said that the government has met the target to offer of administering the booster dose to all the adults before the end of 2021. Further, the UK PM urged those who haven’t yet been jabbed to take up the offer of a booster, or even their first or second dose.

“Happy New Year. 2022 is almost upon us. And whatever the challenges that fate continues to throw in our way and whatever the anxieties we may have about the weeks and months ahead, particularly about Omicron and the growing numbers in hospitals… we can say one thing with certainty – our position this December the 31st is incomparably better than last year," said Johnson in the pre-recorded video message.

"And as I speak tonight on New Year’s Eve, we’ve met our target, we’ve doubled the speed of the booster roll out. And it’s precisely because of that huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight at all,” he added, urging caution with New Year’s Eve celebrations," the UK PM added.

Watch PM Johnson's New Year message here:

Johnson appeals to unvaccinated people to make vaccination their New Year resolution

PM Johnson further appealed to the country's unvaccinated population to make a new year resolution of having themselves inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine jab at the earliest. "So, make it your New Year’s resolution – far easier than losing weight or keeping a diary – find a walk-in centre or make an online appointment. Get that jab and do something that will make 2022 a happy New Year for us all," he said.

Johnson said his government would not invoke COVID-19 lockdown or strict measures and advised people to go ahead with their plans but asked them to remain cautious before moving outdoors. However, Johnson said his government will keep tracking all the activities and strict measures might come into force after the new year celebrations.

