UK PM Johnson May Have Lied About Animals Rescue From Afghanistan, Leaked Emails Reveal

In the latest blow to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s credibility following the partygate row, he is now being accused of lying over the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in August last year. According to CNN, the emails leaked to the parliament contradict the British PM’s previous claims that he had no involvement in the evacuation of animals from UK charity in Afghanistan as the country fell to the extremists and desperate people were seeking a way out.

The emails released by a cross-party parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs triggered claims that the UK’s embattled Conservative leader was not truthful especially at a time when he is already facing accusations of lying to the British parliament over COVID-19 rule-breaking Downing Street parties. These No 10 gatherings are presently being investigated by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray.

It is to note that suggestions of vital resources being used to rescue animals from Afghanistan instead of people at Johnson’s requests have been circulating for months, after the UK defence Secretary tweeted on the matter back in August 2021. There was also a written testimony on the issue from an ex-UK Foreign Office staffer who elaborated on Britain’s “dysfunctional” and “chaotic” evacuation effort. But, Johnson dismissed the allegation in December 2021 as “complete nonsense”.

However, in the latest development on the matter, Parliament on Wednesday published the emails which were supplied by the whistleblower Raphael Marshall as evidence in the investigation into UK’s Afghan exit, which was deemed chaotic similar to US evacuation after Taliban took over the country.

What are the contents of the leaked emails?

According to CNN, one email sent by the UK Foreign Office official on 25 August at 12:20 PM (local time) states that “The PM” had just “authorised” the evacuation of staff and animals from Nowzad which is a charity run by former British Royal Marines Cmdr. Pen Farthing, while also lobbying a colleague to help with evacuations for another animal charity.

"Equivalent charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated, [animal charity -- name redacted] are hoping to be treated in the same capacity (granted LOTR)," the email read while referring to permission to leave outside the rules of immigration, as per report.

Another email, exchanged between Foreign Office officials later that day, referenced the “PM’s decision” to evacuate Nowzad staff, but had no mention of animals. It read, “In light of the PM's decision earlier today to evacuate the staff of the Nowzad animal charity, the [animal charity -- name redacted] (another animal rights NGO) is asking for agreement to the entry of [details redacted] staff, all Afghan nationals”.

