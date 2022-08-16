UK PM Johnson On Vacation, Can Only Be Contacted If Urgent Issues Arise: Downing Street

Number 10 Downing Street on Monday said that the UK's caretaker Prime Minister will be available from his vacation should any “urgent issues” arise. Johnson went on a holiday voyage earlier this month despite warnings from lawmakers that the UK's economy was spiralling into a looming recession due to the uncontrollable inflation and rising cost of living. The UK's outgoing prime minister, however, went for another break as the race to choose his replacement intensified back home. Johnson and his wife Carrie are spending a week in Greece. The Greeks have reported seeing him shopping in a supermarket in Nea Makri, a town to the east of Athens.

Johnson 'paid for his own holiday': His spokesperson

Johnson's official spokesman on Monday said that the caretaker premier is on leave, and is expected to return this Saturday. He added that Johnson has paid for his own holiday, and should any issues emerge that need his presence or attention, he will be kept informed. UK's caretaker Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi had allegedly gone 'missing' as mounting pressure befell the UK candidates that are supposed to replace Johnson to rescue the British economy barrelling into a recession as predicted by the Bank of England. MPs urged the candidates to “fill the vacuum” left by the "lame duck Prime Minister" who has been vacationing as Britons struggled to survive the dire cost of living and housing costs crisis.

The UK's top cabinet minister told British press reporters that he had "no clue" where Boris Johnson was. He was previously seen by the MPs at his own wedding party that he threw even when he had officially wedded his wife Carrie Johnson on 29 May last year, 2021. Johnson’s official spokesman on Monday publicly clarified that he would not be available to do any routine work since he is “on leave." Although he added that the ousted PM can be contacted if there were “urgent decisions” to be made on his behalf.