UK PM Johnson, Other Political Leaders Pay Tribute To MP David Amess Stabbed To Death

Conservative legislator David Amess was stabbed to death in an act that police are treating as a terrorist event. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer paid tribute to him on Saturday. Johnson and Starmer dropped flowers in front of Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Amess was attacked while hosting a constituent meeting on Friday.

Essex Police said a 25-year-old British citizen was arrested on suspicion of murder at the site following the attack. The fatal stabbing of the politician was labelled a terrorist attack by the Metropolitan Police earlier on Saturday, with the Counter Terrorism Command leading the inquiry. According to the force's statement, a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism has been discovered early in the investigation. The incident occurred around noon on Friday.

Precautions are being put in place for the security of MPs

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said that he was killed doing a job he loved, serving his own constituents as an elected democratic member. She further stated that all precautions are being put in place for the security of MPs so that they may carry on with their duty as elected democratic members.

Amess' murder came five years after another MP, Jo Cox, was assassinated by a far-right extremist. The death on Friday has reignited concerns about the dangers that politicians face while serving voters. When British politicians meet with their constituents, they are rarely escorted by police. Face-to-face meetings with voters should be temporarily suspended pending the security review, according to Tobias Ellwood, a key Conservative politician.

Harriet Harman to write to Prime Minister

Harriet Harman, a veteran Labour legislator, said that she has planned to write to Prime Minister to encourage him to support a Speaker's Conference to investigate parliamentarian safety. Harman told BBC radio that she is sure there is a safer method to conduct their business than having the police evaluating individual constituents who come to see them. She also stated that they have got improvements in their home security and security in Parliament, but they haven't looked at the problem of how they go about doing that essential business in the constituency in a safe way.

(Inputs from ANI/ AP News)

Image: AP