UK PM Johnson Says Britain's Jews Should Not Have To Endure 'shameful Racism'

In his first response to a video showing a convoy of cars with Palestinian flags driving through the Jewish community in north London amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 16 said that there is 'no place' for anti-Semitism in British society. Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that Jews in Britain should not have to endure "shameful racism" as the video showed people shouting derogatory, anti-Semitic abuse from a black-coloured car. His remarks came ahead of Shavuot pr 'Feast of Weeks' that commemorates the revelation of Torah on Mt. Sinai to the Jewish people and started on the evening of May 16.

There is no place for antisemitism in our society. Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 16, 2021

On Sunday, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict reached new worst in several years as violence raged in the last few weeks, the video that emerged from London triggered widespread outrage from Jewish communities across the globe. At one instance, a pro-Palestinian activist from the car can be heard shouting, "F*** their daughters and show your support for Palestine...Please do it for the poor children in Gaza." The video also captured the horrified onlookers as the convoy yelled many more offensive remarks from a megaphone.

In NW London today. Just hope @metpoliceuk are on top of things. If this is a taste of things to come when the UK Jewish community is provocatively connected to the Israel-Palestinian conflict then maybe Herzl was right after all... pic.twitter.com/3tncE3Vrrq — Hummy (@eathummous1) May 16, 2021

Communities minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement, “Whatever your view of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, there is no justification for inciting anti-Jewish or anti-Muslim hatred.”

Britain’s Metropolitan Police on the incident

Britain's Metropolitan Police also said on Sunday that it received several reports about people shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a car travelling in a convoy through the St John’s Wood area of north London. The law enforcement said in a statement, "Officers investigating a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London have made four arrests." As per reports, the four men arrested by the police on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences were detained.

Further, the Community Security Trust, a charity that overlooks the security of the Jewish Community, stated that the convoy had travelled from Bradford in northern England to London. Apart from the ‘appalling incidents of antisemitism, several other peaceful pro-Palestinian protests have also been witnessed in the country. As per Daily Mail, there have also been reports that a senior London rabbi was attacked by two youths near his Essex synagogue. Reportedly, Rabbi Rafi Goodwin's injuries are administered in King George's Hospital after he suffered cuts to his head and around an eye.

IMAGE: @eathummous1/Twitter/AP