UK PM Johnson Says 'impact Of This Election Will Be Felt For Decades'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in an open letter to voters, said that the impact of the upcoming elections will be felt for decades. Johnson recalled the elections of 1906, 1945, and 1979, saying such ‘historic elections’ shape future decades. In the letter published in a British daily, he cited the importance of those three elections and acknowledged the creation of National Health Service (NHS), by Labour Party government led by Clement Atlee, as “one of the greatest achievements” in British politics in 20th century. Johnson has been emphasising on the extra funding of NHS and has promised 50,000 more nurses and 50 million more GP surgery appointments a year.

Highlighting 'uncertainty and delay'

Calling the Brexit referendum as “the biggest democratic verdict ever passed down in British politics”, Johnson said that another hung Parliament will lead to uncertainty and delay. He assured that a Conservative majority will not only ensure Brexit on January 31 but also boost investment and growth. In the manifesto released by the Conservative party, Johnson had written an introduction with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit done’.

According to the British PM, Brexit will lead to a pent-up tidal wave of investment into Britain and then they can focus on the priorities of the British people, funding the NHS and tackling the cost of living. He said that Brexit will end the deadlock and restore confidence and certainty to businesses and families. “And as things stand, there is only one way to get Brexit done - and that is to return a Conservative Government with a working majority on December 12th,” said Johnson.

“For the last three and a half years, this country has felt trapped, like a lion in a cage. We have all shared the same frustration – like some super-green supercar blocked in the traffic,” said Johnson in the manifesto. “We can see the way ahead. We know where we want to go – and we know why we are stuck,” he added highlighting the significance of upcoming elections.

