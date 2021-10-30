UK PM Johnson Seeks To Calm Stormy Waters With France Over Post-Brexit Fishing Rights

Amid the feud over post-Brexit fishing rights, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson would try to calm the scenario which has escalated over the past few weeks, while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G-20 conference, that is to be held on October 30 and 31, 2021, in Rome. While travelling to Rome for attending the summit, PM Johnson told the media on Friday, “France is one of our best, oldest, closest allies, friends and partners. The ties that unite us, that bind us together, are far stronger than the turbulence that currently exist in the relationship,” AP reported.

The UK Prime Minister went on to say that certain individuals in both nations may be attempting to create unrest between the UK and France. However, UK PM Boris Johnson did stress the fact that Britain is prepared to respond to any breaches of its divorce agreement with the EU's 27 member states.

UK-France Fishing Row

During the recent dispute, France had threatened the British government to ban the UK fishing boats from several French ports and intensify inspections on British vessels unless French fishing vessels are given additional fishing licences in British seas. Further, France has also hinted that it may limit energy supply to the Channel Islands, which are British Crown possessions off the coast of France and rely largely on French power.

Ever since the United Kingdom departed the EU's economic orbit in January, ties between London and Paris have deteriorated as the countries on both sides of the English Channel are trying to figure out how to go post-Brexit. Johnson, on the other hand, appeared to urge calm after days of the increasingly hostile scene.

Further referring to the Brexit deal, UK PM Johnson added that the British fishermen should feel secure in conducting their legitimate business, and they should further be allowed to pursue fishing in conformity with the agreement. He also stated, “And any breach of that agreement... by any partner, whether the French or others, would definitely need a response from us," AP reported.

After French officials penalised two British fishing vessels and detained one in port overnight on Thursday, Britain summoned the French ambassador for a meeting. The UK had called French ambassador Catherine Colonna in response to France's threat. On October 29, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had demanded a meeting with Colonna, to clarify "disappointing and excessive threats."

Meanwhile, if France does not step back, London has warned to conduct “rigorous” inspections on EU fishing vessels and to initiate dispute talks. At a conference in London with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, Brexit minister Lord Frost explained the possible response, intending to exert pressure on Paris to pull back on its vow to take action by November 2, AP reported.

Image: AP