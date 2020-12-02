UK PM Johnson Suffers Worst Commons Rebellion As 55 Conservative MPs Oppose 3-tier System

UK PM Boris Johnson on December 1 suffered his worst Commons rebellion as 55 Conservative MPs opposed the government’s new coronavirus three-tier system lockdown. According to The Guardian, Johnson was forced to rely on Labour’s abstention from the vote in a bid to avoid defeat on a tightened system of measures that will plunge majority of England into the strictest tiers. On Tuesday, Johnson witnessed a blow to his authority as, despite the PM pleading the MPs to back the government, they voted against his new rules.

As per reports, the measures were passed by 291 votes to 78. The UK PM was opposed by 55 of his own MPs, while 16 did not vote or abstained. In Labour Party, 15 rebels voted against, as did former leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is currently suspended from the parliamentary party. The number of rebels in Tuesday’s vote had fallen short of predictions of up to 70 rebels, but far exceeded the 34 who voted in November against the second lockdown and the 44 who opposed the government in a largely symbolic vote on the now-abandoned 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants.

On Tuesday, a six-hour Commons debate was punctuated by dozens of Tory MPs complaining that the new tiers are arbitrary, poorly applied and risked losing public support for efforts to control the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. In response, the UK PM, however, called his Tory MPs and implored them to support the government. Johnson also promised that the approach would be as granular as possible as the country goes forward.

While speaking at the camber, Johnson announced a £1,000 one-off payment to pubs which do not serve food in the top two tiers of restrictions. He also said that he accepted many people felt they had been unfairly put under higher-than-necessary rules, but he added that the country needs to “hold our nerve” for a few more months before the likely mass deployment of vaccines. However, a number of Tory MPs responded to the PM’s speech, saying that they could not support his plan, including some who voted for the four-week lockdown in November.

What is the tier system?

Meanwhile, under the new system, all areas of the UK will be classified under different tiers depending on five key indicators, which include case detection in all age groups as well as in the age group of people over 60 years old, the rate of spike or drop in COVID-19 cases, and positivity rate of tests taken among other things. As of now, major cities of the UK, namely Manchester, Birmingham, and Nottingham, as well as the county of Kent have been listed under 'tier three' as 'very high alert'. On the other hand, London along with all 32 boroughs and Liverpool city have been listed under 'tier two' as 'high alert' while 'medium alert' 'tier one' has only 3 areas, namely Cornwall, Isles of Scilly, and the Isle of Wight, as per the UK government website.

