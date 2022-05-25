After UK Partygate Report, Boris Johnson Says 'I Take Full Responsibility, Let's Move On'

Hours after United Kingdom civil servant Sue Gray presented her report on the partygate row, Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted his mistake and took full responsibility for events that occurred in Downing Street during the COVID lockdown. "I take full responsibility for everything that happened," Johnson stated, thanking Gray and the Metropolitan police for their work, BBC reported. The investigative report stated that PM Johnson and other senior officials are to blame for a "culture of rule-breaking" that led to many parties during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Downing Street parties took place in No.10 during the first COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020. As per reports, a leaked email from one of the Prime Minister's top officials stated that over 100 Downing Street personnel were invited to a "Bring Your Own Booze" (BYOB) party. PM Johnson was also accused of personally attending the party following which an investigation into the matter was launched. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister stated that he is attempting to provide context, not to downplay or explain what occurred. He admitted to "briefly attending the gatherings" to applaud his staff.

PM Johnson vows to learn from his mistake and focus on priorities of British people

However, PM Johnson claimed that the gatherings continued afterwards, breaching the COVID-19 lockdown regulations. "I had no knowledge of those subsequent proceedings as I simply wasn't there," he added. He also referred to his prior statements to the Commons regarding parties in No 10, stating that he believed them to be true at the time. "I hope that today as well as learning the lessons from Sue Gray's report... we will be able to move on and focus on the priorities of the British people," PM Johnson added, as per BBC.

Gray looked into 16 events Johnson & his staff attended in 2020 and 2021

The revelations that Johnson and his staff routinely broke the rules they imposed on others had sparked fury in the United Kingdom, prompting calls for the Prime Minister to quit. However, most of his party's lawmakers have backed him up so far, and it's unclear whether Gray's final report would change that. Notably, Gray looked into 16 events PM Johnson and his staff attended in 2020 and 2021 when people in the United Kingdom were prohibited from socialising owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. "There had been failures of leadership and judgment in No. 10. Those in the most junior positions attended gatherings at which their seniors were present, or indeed organized," Gray stated in her report, The Associated Press reported.

(Image: @SueGrayCO/Twitter/AP)