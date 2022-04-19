UK PM Johnson To Apologize In Parliament Over Violation Of COVID Lockdown Rules: Reports

In a key political development, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will apologise for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms during his first statement to parliamentarians after being fined by police, BBC News reported. Johnson will reportedly mention that he did not intentionally breach the rules at his birthday party at No 10 in 2020. Opposition leaders have accused the UK premiere of lying to them in parliament as he had previously announced that all the rules were followed.

Britain's Prime Minister has decided to address the members of parliament at about 3:30 pm (local time) on Tuesday, 19 April. During his speech, Johnson is expected to call on lawmakers to focus on issues like rising prices and the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Speaking to ITV, Labour leader Keir Starmer stated that PM Boris Johnson framed the laws for the country during COVID-19 and then violated these rules and even lied to the parliament. Starmer accused Johnson of using the war in Ukraine as a "shield" from calls for his resignation and called the tactic "pretty offensive." According to Steirmar, PM Boris Johnson will first apologise and make excuses for attending his birthday party.

Kier Starmer accuses UK PM of lying in parliament

Keir Starmer stated that he and other opposition leaders hope to call for a vote on Wednesday on whether there must be an investigation into the allegations that Prime Minister in his earlier statements misled the lawmakers in parliament, as per the ITV news report. An investigation will find whether Boris Johnson had committed contempt of Parliament by deliberately misleading the lawmakers in his earlier claims that all rules were followed. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is expected to decide about the vote around lunchtime and if any measures need to be announced against PM Boris Johnson UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been fined by the police for breaching COVID lockdown laws. After Johnson and Sunak were asked to pay the fine, Labour Leader Keir Starmer in a tweet demanded their resignation as they had breached the law and lied to the people and stressed that "Britain deserves better."

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.



They must both resign.



The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 12, 2022

Image: AP