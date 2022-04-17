UK PM Johnson To Land In Ahmedabad On April 21; To Talk Defence Ties With PM Modi

Boris Johnson will become the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat as he is scheduled to land in Ahmedabad on April 21. During his two-day visit to India, Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold in-depth talks on various issues including India-UK strategic defence, and diplomatic and economic partnership, according to Downing Street.

While all eyes are on the investment announcements in key industries in both the UK and India, they are also scheduled to take place during Johnson's visit.

The fifth-largest state, Gujarat, which is PM Modi's home state, is the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian diaspora in the UK.

Boris Johnson in India

Johnson's first visit to India as UK Prime Minister will begin with a trip to Ahmedabad in Gujarat on April 21. While in Ahmedabad, he is scheduled to discuss the UK and India's thriving commercial, trade and people links with leading businessmen.

The UK PM will then proceed to New Delhi to meet PM Modi on April 22, to hold in-depth talks on India-UK strategic defence, and diplomatic and economic partnership.

Ahead of his visit to India, Johnson said, "My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence".

He further mentioned that it is vital for democracies and friends to 'stick together' when the world continues to face threats from autocratic states. He added that India is a highly valued strategic partner to the UK as the country is a major economic power and the world's largest democracy.

India-UK meet

In the year 2021, the two prime ministers had agreed on a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, announcing more than 530 million pounds ($692 million) in investment into the UK and committing to a deeper bilateral relationship across trade, health, climate, defence and security, and connecting people.

And in the 2021 Integrated Review, India was identified as a priority relationship for the UK. Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson last met in person on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

(With PTI input)

(Image: AP)