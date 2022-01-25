UK PM Johnson Vows To Send Troops To Protect Eastern Europe In Case Of Russian Invasion

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a key development announced that British troops will be deployed to help eastern European nations in case Russia invades Ukraine. As the crisis worsens, PM Johnson slammed Moscow for threatening to use force to frighten people into submitting to completely unacceptable demands. "We would look to contribute to additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployments to safeguard our allies in Europe, if the situation arises," the UK PM stated as per the Independent.

However, Johnson believes that helping with training and defensive weaponry is a preferable alternative as Ukraine is not a NATO member. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and other NATO members have stated that diplomatic talks with Russia remain a top priority in their efforts to urge Moscow to refrain from igniting a dreadful conflict. The group has also warned that Moscow will face harsh retaliation if it goes ahead with its plan to invade Ukraine. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden revealed that 8,500 US troops have been placed on high alert for deployment to Europe as NATO strengthens its eastern frontiers in response to escalating tensions.

The UK starts withdrawing embassy staff from Ukraine

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has also started withdrawing diplomats and their families from Ukraine. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) stated that some personnel in Kyiv and their families have started to leave the country. It further added that the embassy will remain open and continue to ensure that essential works are not hampered, the Independent reported. This comes after the United States asked American diplomats' families to leave Ukraine and offered non-essential embassy personnel flights home, the report stated.

Russia asks the West to stop aggressive anti-Russian info campaigns

It should be mentioned here that Russia has asked the West to stop aggressive anti-Russian info campaigns as well as contributing to Ukraine's militarization. On January 20, the Russian foreign ministry also accused Westen & Ukrainian media as well as officials of speculating about the "Russian invasion." Meanwhile, Moscow also encouraged Kyiv to implement the Minsk agreements. A day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now in a position to start military action against Ukraine anytime, with more than 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine's border.

Image: AP