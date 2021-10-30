UK PM Johnson Warns COP26 Failure Would Imply Mass Migration, World 'going Backwards'

Ahead of the G20 meeting, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the failure on part of the world leaders to commit to addressing the climate emergency and pledging net-zero goals at the COP26 summit in Glasgow would lead to “extremely difficult geopolitical events.” This would include some dire consequences such as the mass migration and global competition for food and water, the British leader said in his dire warnings to the British Broadcasting Corp., Channel 4 reporters as he was on his way to Rome on Friday.

“If you increase the temperatures of the planet by four degrees or more, as they are predicted to do remorselessly, you’ll have seen the graphs, then you produce these really very difficult geopolitical events,” Johnson said in televised remarks to Channel 4. “ You produce shortages, you produce desertification, habitat loss, movements, contests for water, for food, huge movements of peoples. Those are things that are going to be politically very, very difficult to control,” the latter warned.

History not 'a one-way ratchet,' warns UK PM

Stressing that he will push for the countries to arrive for COP26 at Glasgow with the targets to cut carbon emissions, Johnson said, “I think that everybody needs to focus,” adding that the consequences such as the migration due to unfavorable climatic conditions would be detrimental. “When the Roman Empire fell it was, largely, as a result of uncontrolled immigration,” Johnson reportedly said. “The empire could no longer control its borders, people came in from the east, all over the place, and we went into a dark age, Europe went into a dark age that lasted a very long time,” he continued. Furthermore, UK’s Prime Minister warned that the point was that not reducing the carbon footprint can “make that happen again". People should not be so conceited as to imagine that "history is a one-way ratchet,” he said.

“Humanity, civilisation, society, can go backwards as well as forwards, and when things start to go wrong they can go wrong at extraordinary speed,” Boris Johnson said, adding that not committing to the climate goals will have "our civilisation, our world go backwards.”

Despite facing criticism for being unable to achieve his own carbon emissions target this week, UK PM arrived in Rome with a tough message for his fellow G20 leaders."You can make sure next week at Cop in Glasgow that we keep alive this prospect of restricting the growth in the temperature of the planet then we really face a real problem for humanity," furthermore, Johnson's spokesperson reiterated. Meanwhile, UK's Prime Minister had also reportedly dialled China’s president, Xi Jinping, about his country’s use of coal, as he stressed that the climate situation was like a football match and the humanity was serving “5-1 down at half-time”. The latter said that the Chinese President explained about Beijing's significant dependence on coal power, although he did not reveal whether the leader of the communist nation committed to any targets.