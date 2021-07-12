UK PM Johnson Warns 'pandemic Not Over' Amid Plans To Lift Complete COVID Restrictions

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to urge caution on Monday as he confirms intentions to lift practically all remaining COVID-19 limitations in England from July 19. On a "one-way road to freedom," Johnson proposed eliminating limits on mask-wearing and social contact, as well as the requirement to work from home, earlier this week.

'Pandemic is far from over' says UK PM Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister will make his final decision at a press conference on Monday. "The global pandemic is not over yet," he said in a statement released late Sunday. He further added that as they unlock, the number of cases will increase, so when the government will announce the plans on Monday, the message will be obvious. Caution is essential, and everyone should take responsibility to ensure that they do not reverse the progress.

The UK has one of the fastest vaccination programmes

With more than 87 per cent of adults receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 66 per cent receiving two, Britain has one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes. Nonetheless, in recent weeks, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of infections, reaching levels not seen since the winter.

On Sunday, Nadhim Zahawi, a minister in the health department who handles vaccines, appeared to adopt a more cautious tone. According to him, face coverings will no longer be required, guidelines will specify that, but people are expected to use masks in indoor confined spaces.

According to Johnson's office, the decision to eliminate limitations is contingent on achieving four criteria, enough people getting vaccinated, vaccinations reducing hospitalizations and fatalities, hospitals being free of pressure, and variations not providing too significant a risk.

Some experts and government officials are concerned that the authorities are moving too hastily. Professor Susan Hopkins of Public Health England said that he knows the government is extremely keen to get people back to offices, but over the next four to six weeks, the needs have to be very judiciously implemented by companies to keep transmission down.