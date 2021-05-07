UK PM Johnson’s Conservative Party Wins Hartlepool; Unseats Labour First Time In 50 Years

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party on Friday won the election in the northern English town of Hartlepool, strengthening hold on the opposition Labour Party’s decades-long dominated area. Labour had held the constituency for almost 50 years. In the statement to the sky, UK PM said that his party delivered on the Brexit and the people now wanted the Conservatives to “get on with delivering on everything else.”Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer won by a majority from Hartlepool gaining 15,529 votes and defeating Labour’s Paul Williams, who got 8,589 votes. Mortimer made a victory speech, thanking the law enforcement officers and the council staff members for ensuring safe election amid the coronavirus pandemic and smooth count of the ballots.

“I am incredibly proud of the campaign my team have run in Hartlepool, which was based on issues of real concern to the community here,” she said in a live aired broadcast. “I would like to thank all of the people of this great town who have responded so positively to it.” Furthermore, Mortimer continued “I’m also immensely proud to be the first Conservative MP in Hartlepool for 57 years. Not only that, I am the first woman ever to be elected as MP for this town. It’s a truly historic result and a momentous day.”

Labour 'took town for granted', says candidate Mortimer

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party set forward strong footing on the working middle class during the pandemic as his party for the first time lead by 7,000 votes. Johnson’s candidate won the seat for the first time since the constituency was established in the year 1974. The victory comes as a huge blow to the new moderate leader Keir Starmer and Labour’s shadow cabinet minister Thangam Debbonaire . Conservative candidate Mortimer told reporters that the Labour had “taken the people of Hartlepool for granted for too long”, and the victory clearly depicted that the town wanted a “change.”Labour’s Debbonaire speculated that the party’s campaign message hadn’t cut in the town. She told BBC’s Question Time that there’s a lesson for the Labour Party that is going to have to be taken into account. Labour-led a majority in Hartlepool with whopping 3,595 votes in 2019. Experts believe that the votes divided due to the Brexit Party splitting the Tory vote.