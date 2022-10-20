Liz Truss' U-turn On Economic Policies Fetched No Good? UK Govt In Chaos, PM Urged To Quit

UK PM Liz Truss' government is struggling, in particular her prime ministership, as she continues to face pressure from Tory backbench MPs. On October 19, Suella Braverman resigned as home secretary, as she mentioned in her resignation letter that she has serious concerns about the direction the government is heading towards. Braverman quit because her views on immigrants diverged with UK PM Truss' view on immigration. Truss wants more immigrants into the UK but Braverman prefers stricter borders with low migration inflows.

Two months ago, Boris Johnson's government collapsed after senior cabinet ministers started resigning from their post, forcing Johnson to step down as prime minister, despite winning the no-confidence vote that was initiated against him by his own party members, after a series of controversies. A Tory leadership party contest followed, in which there were multiple rounds of voting and the two candidates with most votes from Tory MPs go in front of Tory party members to seek their support, and whoever wins, becomes the leader of the Tory party and in effect the PM. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were the two finalists, they went around the country in multiple hustings, addressing Tory party members. Liz Truss won the leadership race as she promised corporate tax cuts without cuts in spending, a proposal that was criticised by Sunak as "fairytale economics" which will lead to chaos in the financial markets.

Liz Truss' economic policies led UK close to financial crisis

As soon as Liz Truss government's mini-budget was introduced, UK's financial markets witnessed capital flight and pension funds struggled during the margin calls, forcing the Bank of England to step in and undertake emergency measures such as bond buybacks. Liz Truss sacked her finance minister to ward off the pressure she was facing from her party members and appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new finance minister and made a U-turn on all her tax cut proposals which she used to convince the Tory party membership that they should vote for her over Sunak. However, sacking Kwasi Kwarteng and doing a volte-face on her economic policies has not ended the pressure Liz Truss is facing. The home secretary's resignation is the latest blow to her, as per British media reports.

Can Tory party remove Truss from the post of PM?

Technically, the 1922 committee, the powerful Tory backbench committee, cannot challenge her leadership as the rules stipulate that a new prime minister's leadership cannot be challenged during the first year of her premiership. However, senior Tory MPs have informed Sky news that there are other ways to make her quit. A senior member of the 1922 committee has told ITV that odds are against Liz Truss surviving the day as PM. The veteran Tory MP Charles Walker has said that he expects Truss to "quit very soon," as per a report from The Guardian.

"She needs to go. She shouldn’t have been made prime minister. It's chaos and most of my colleagues have had enough. There may be thirty out there that still feel that somehow this shamble is recoverable. But about 330 of us have now given up all hope that the current PM can navigate her way out of this. We need to take ownership of this as a political party...the grown ups in our party, and a few do exist, need to meet in a papal conclave over the next 24 hours and decide on a coronation. I don’t want any nonsense of votes, I want the best person we’ve got to become prime minister," Walker said. Numerous other Tory MPs are publicly telling Truss that she needs to leave 10 Downing Street.

History of Tory party

When Walker was asked what will happen if Truss refuses to go, he answered that,"She will be removed then. I am in no doubt that she will be removed... We will find a mechanism." The Tory party has a history of going against its own leaders once they perceive the leaders to be a liability. Both Boris Johnson and Margaret Thatcher were ousted by their own party after they managed to win the no-confidence vote initiated against them by their own party members.