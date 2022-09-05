Last Updated:

UK PM Election Results LIVE Updates: Final Countdown Begins For Rishi Sunak & Liz Truss

The United Kingdom will finally know who will succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of Britain on September 5 at 5 pm (IST). Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have campaigned for the post of UK PM following Boris Johnson's resignation.

16:53 IST, September 5th 2022
First Conservative MPs began to arrive at Queen Elizabeth II Centre

The first conservative MPs have started to arrive at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster where the Conservative Party will announce the new UK PM at 12:30 PM in Britain, The Telegraph reported. UK Prime Ministerial candidate Liz Truss has arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre. 
 

 

16:34 IST, September 5th 2022
If elected, Rishi Sunak to become UK's first Indian-Origin PM

If elected, Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will become the first Indian-origin person to take over as the Prime Minister of Britain. 

16:17 IST, September 5th 2022
Tory party leadership Rishi Sunak contender leaves home

Rishi Sunak leaves his west London residents ahead of the announcement of the winner of the Tory Leadership race and the new Prime Minister.

15:48 IST, September 5th 2022
France hopes for 'new start' with Britain if Liz Truss gets elected as UK PM

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed hope for a "new start" in relations between Britain and France if Liz Truss gets elected as UK PM, Independent reported citing RTL. United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Former Chancellor of the Exchequer are the final two contenders for the post of Britain's Prime Minister. 
 

 

15:38 IST, September 5th 2022
Queen Elizabeth II to appoint new UK PM

After the announcement of the winner, Queen Elizabeth II will appoint the new Prime Minister of the UK after meeting outgoing PM Boris Johnson and his successor. 

15:29 IST, September 5th 2022
If elected, Liz Truss to become third female UK PM

If elected, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will become the third female Prime Minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. 

15:21 IST, September 5th 2022
Will outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson remain in politics?

The UK has started the countdown to welcome its new Premiere, marking the unceremonious exit of conservative leader and incumbent PM Boris Johnson. However, it has raised serious questions over Johnson's future in politics. Many of his close aides believe he would remain in UK politics, some say he may resume his career in media.

15:18 IST, September 5th 2022
Rishi Sunak hints at future plans if he loses UK PM race

Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that if he loses the Conservative Party leadership race, his job would be to support the next government, giving the first hint at what's in store beyond Monday's election result to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.

15:13 IST, September 5th 2022
Sir Graham Brady to announce UK's next PM

The result of the Conservative leadership contest and Britain's next PM will be announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative Party backbencher Members of Parliament at 12:30 PM in the UK (5 pm in India). 

15:07 IST, September 5th 2022
UK PM Race: Countdown begins for Liz Truss & Rishi Sunak

After a six-week long campaign by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the countdown has begun to find out who between them will succeed Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister. 

