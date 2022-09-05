UK PM Election Results LIVE Updates: Final Countdown Begins For Rishi Sunak & Liz Truss

Quick links:
Image: AP
The first conservative MPs have started to arrive at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster where the Conservative Party will announce the new UK PM at 12:30 PM in Britain, The Telegraph reported. UK Prime Ministerial candidate Liz Truss has arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre.
If elected, Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will become the first Indian-origin person to take over as the Prime Minister of Britain.
Rishi Sunak leaves his west London residents ahead of the announcement of the winner of the Tory Leadership race and the new Prime Minister.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed hope for a "new start" in relations between Britain and France if Liz Truss gets elected as UK PM, Independent reported citing RTL. United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Former Chancellor of the Exchequer are the final two contenders for the post of Britain's Prime Minister.
After the announcement of the winner, Queen Elizabeth II will appoint the new Prime Minister of the UK after meeting outgoing PM Boris Johnson and his successor.
If elected, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will become the third female Prime Minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.
The UK has started the countdown to welcome its new Premiere, marking the unceremonious exit of conservative leader and incumbent PM Boris Johnson. However, it has raised serious questions over Johnson's future in politics. Many of his close aides believe he would remain in UK politics, some say he may resume his career in media.
Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that if he loses the Conservative Party leadership race, his job would be to support the next government, giving the first hint at what's in store beyond Monday's election result to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.
The result of the Conservative leadership contest and Britain's next PM will be announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative Party backbencher Members of Parliament at 12:30 PM in the UK (5 pm in India).
After a six-week long campaign by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the countdown has begun to find out who between them will succeed Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister.