UK PM Offered COVID Exemption For Prince Philip's Funeral But Queen Declined: Report

In the United Kingdom (UK), Downing Street offered the Queen a COVID exemption for Prince Philip's funeral to allow more mourners to attend, but she declined as she wanted to set an example for the nation, according to the UK media reports on January 19. The Private Eye magazine reported, Number 10 proposed to temporarily suspend some of the COVID rules in force at the time of the burial on April 17, 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II, however, declined the offer, and the burial was held with stringent restrictions on the number of persons who might attend. As she mourned the death of her spouse, the Queen sat alone, socially isolated from her family. Following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on April 9, 2021, Downing Street reportedly phoned Buckingham Palace to make the offer. On the eve of the funeral and seven days later, two social gatherings were hosted in Downing Street.

After officially apologising to the Queen earlier this week, UK PM Boris Johnson has been mounted with even more pressure after the latest allegations over the Partygate controversy. At the time of the funeral, England was on step two of PM Johnson's lockdown exit plan. This meant that funerals could have up to 30 persons in attendance, whereas wakes could only have 15 people. Non-household socialising was also prohibited indoors, while the rule of six applied to outdoor gatherings.

Two parties were held at Number 10

On April 16, 2021, two parties were held in Number 10, whereas the country was in grief following the Duke's death. On Tuesday this week, PM Johnson apologised to the Queen as he appeared distraught when asked about the events. However, according to the Telegraph, the UK PM was in Chequers at the time of the parties. The UK Government has admitted that PM Boris Johnson went to stay at his second home in the country during early pandemic lockdown. After the parties were exposed, Downing Street said that an apology had been issued to Buckingham Palace, although it was delivered through officials.

As Johnson stood in front of the cameras at Finchley Memorial Hospital in north London, he formally apologised to the Queen. On April 16, 2021, advisers and federal servants gathered after work for two different events, according to the Telegraph. The newspaper reported, citing the witnesses, that alcohol was consumed and guests danced to music, and a person was sent to a local shop with a suitcase to buy wine.

