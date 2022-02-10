UK PM On Brussels & Warsaw Visit Today; Tells NATO Allies 'not To Compromise' Over Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday issued a warning that NATO should “draw lines in the snow” and the rights of all European democracies to aspire to the membership of the military alliance. In a statement, ahead of his trip to Brussels, Johnson said, “When NATO was founded, allies made an historic undertaking to safeguard the freedom of every member state. The UK remains unwavering in our commitment to European security.”

UK PM added, “What we need to see is real diplomacy, not coercive diplomacy. As an alliance, we must draw lines in the snow and be clear there are principles upon which we will not compromise."

"That includes the security of every NATO ally and the right of every European democracy to aspire to NATO membership," he also said.

Sky News stated that as Johnson is attempting to shore up NATO unity as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss flew to Moscow on Wednesday for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a two-day visit. On her arrival, Truss said Russia “must immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine's sovereignty or face severe consequences".

In view of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the UK Foreign Secretary has even warned of tough new measures on major Russian companies or the influential people connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the report, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will also be joining Truss for her talks scheduled in Moscow on Thursday. Wallace is reportedly also being touted as a possible successor to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

The Prime Minister @BorisJohnson will travel to Brussels and Warsaw today as he calls on international partners to demonstrate their solidarity with those @NATO allies who bear the brunt of Russian aggression.

Johnson to fly to Belgium, Poland today

Furthermore, UK PM Boris Johnson will fly to Belgium and Poland on Thursday as he pushes for diplomacy to tackle Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border. During his visit to Brussels, Johnson is set to meet with the NATO secretary-general to discuss his recent offer to double the number of UK troops on European borders with Russia along with the deployment of more UK jets and ships to the region.

After Brussels, Johnson is set to travel to Warsaw to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The UK PM will also meet the British troops who are working as part of a NATO presence in the country.

(Image: AP)