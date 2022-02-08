UK PM Pledges 'tough' New Targets To Clear NHS Backlog Of Patients Waiting For Treatment

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced setting up new "tough targets" to tackle record NHS waiting lists for treatment in England. After a delay in the implementation of plans to tackle the backlog of people who have been waiting for treatment, Johnson has pledged to act on the issue, BBC News reported. He made the statement during his visit to a hospital in Kent and insisted that they are working in NHS to set tough measures in order to serve the patients.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that fixing the COVID backlogs remains a "massive priority" for the government and insisted that all of them are working on it, The Daily Mail reported. UK Prime Minister has highlighted that more details regarding the plan would be released later this week, as per the BBC News report. Boris Johnson informed that they have plans to invest more money and recruit more employees. He said that no one would have to wait for more than two months to know if they have cancer by March 2023.

Johnson has no doubt on Sunak's loyalty to his leadership

Johnson also mentioned about the 28-day target for a cancer diagnosis for the vast majority of people. He denied the claims that the Treasury had raised concern over the targets not being tough enough. Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasised that the department was "working together in harmony." In response to a question about having doubt on UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak's loyalty to his leadership, Boris Johnson asserted, "absolutely not."

Waiting list for treatment at the hospital

The number of people on a hospital waiting list in England has reached six million in November, BBC News report. Around one in 20 of those people have been waiting for routine care like knee and hip surgery for over a year. In December, around 27% of patients had come to the emergency department for treatment and they had to wait for more than four hours for a check-up. As per the news report, more than 120,000 patients had to wait for over four hours for a bed in the hospital and around 13,000 waited patients waited for more than 12 hours. There was an increase in demand for ambulances and hospital staff faced difficulty in reaching the patients in time.

Image: AP