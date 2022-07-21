UK PM Race: As Rishi Sunak & Liz Truss Begin Nationwide Hustings, Know The Next Steps

The final two contenders for the UK PM position were finalised on Wednesday after the result of the fifth ballot of Conservative MPs resulted in the ouster of British Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, paving the way for ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and former UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth (Liz) Truss. The results were announced around 4 pm on July 20, officially setting up the stage to replace Boris Johnson's leadership as the British PM.

Sunak expressed gratitude to the Tory leadership for vesting their trust in him. Taking to Twitter, Sunak, Johnson's ex-cabinet minister who triggered the mass ministerial resignation, said, "Grateful that my colleagues have trusted me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country." Meanwhile, Truss thanked her supporters, promising she is "ready to hit the ground running from day one."

Now that the fifth ballot is complete and the leaders to run for PM elections have been chosen, here's what will follow:

What are the next steps for Truss & Sunak?

The Conservative leaders, namely Sunak and Truss will begin hustings around the country from Friday, July 22, now that they have emerged as the top two contenders for the post of Tory leadership. Sunak garnered 137 votes against Truss with 113, after the final ballot on Wednesday, evidently remaining the frontrunner. Both Conservative politicians will face the grilling round of postal ballot completed by 1,60,000 Tory members. Meanwhile, both candidates agreed to participate mano a mano for a debate on BBC on July 25 and another on Sky News on August 5.

New UK PM to be announced on September 5

As many as 11 candidates listed their names to succeed Boris Johnson, including notable leaders like British Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt. The top four until Monday were Kemi Badenoch, Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Sunak, and Liz Truss. Sunak throughout enjoyed the preference of Tory leaders against other contenders.

After the postal ballot, the next UK PM will be announced on September 5, Monday finally ending Boris Johnson's term in a "caretaker" capacity.

Prospects for the Conservative Party candidates in UK PM race

While Rishi Sunak triggered mass ministerial resignation, leading to Johnson's downfall, Truss remained "true" to the Conservative principles. Sunak helped England stay afloat throughout the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic while Truss aided Johnson to take the boldest step in post-Brexit negotiations, endangering future trade relations with the bloc's members. Sunak's tax reforms have widely been frowned upon given the high cost of living in the UK stemming from inflation. On the other hand, Liz Truss is a flag bearer of a low-tax platform.

Sunak on the other hand also drew wild angst from Johnson, who reportedly said "anyone but Rishi" must become PM. Having said that, it is time that will tell if the UK will have the first PM of colour or welcome a third woman leader after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

(Image: AP)