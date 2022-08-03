UK PM Race Contender Rishi Sunak Promises Crackdown On Terrorism If He Wins

Rishi Sunak, a British-Indian prime ministerial candidate, vowed a crackdown on Islamist extremism, the UK's most "significant terror threat," on August 3. Sunak further called for a broader legal definition of extremism and stronger terrorism laws. The 42-year-old former chancellor, who is seen closing the gap with rival and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race to 10 Downing Street, also pledged to oust groups that support extremism in the UK.

Sunak emphasised the importance of refocussing on the government's "failing" Prevent programme, which aims to combat Islamist extremism. The former finance minister, during a campaign trail to win Conservative Party members’ votes stated that there is no more important duty for a Prime Minister than keeping the country and its people safe.

Sunak stated, "Whether redoubling our efforts to tackle Islamist extremism or rooting out those who are vocal in their hatred of our country, I will do whatever it takes to fulfil that duty. Britain is a beacon of freedom, tolerance and diversity. We must never let those who seek to undermine and destroy our way of life to succeed."

Ready4Rishi campaign team has unveiled details of Sunak's "ambitious plans"

To combat Islamist extremism and safeguard the UK from terrorism, the Ready4Rishi campaign team has unveiled details of what have been dubbed as "ambitious plans." According to his campaign team, Sunak also intends to examine how the Prevent programme can be better integrated with mental health resources in order to enhance Prevent's capacity to distinguish between people with mental health issues and people who hold extreme worldviews.

Sunak stated in his campaign pledge that extremists want to attack not just UK's values but also its very existence. He therefore plans to amend the definition of extremism to include "vilification of the United Kingdom," so that those who harbour a deep animosity toward it and pose a threat to national security can be "identified and diverted away from a destructive path," according to his campaign team.

There have been too many instances of publicly funded charities and organisations being accused of spreading extremist ideology in the UK, according to the Indian-origin candidate running to replace outgoing Tory leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Image: AP