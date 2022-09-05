UK PM Race: Here's What Happens Next After Announcement Of New Tory Head

Following a six-week long campaign by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom will finally know who will succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of Britain on September 5. The Conservative Party will announce the result of the Conservative leadership election at around 12:30 PM (local time) in the UK. It means that Britain's new Prime Minister will be announced at 5 PM on September 5 as per Indian time.

How the result will be announced?

The result of the Conservative leadership contest and Britain's next PM will be announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative Party backbencher Members of Parliament and the returning officer for the Conservative leadership election at around 12:30 PM (local time) in UK. He is also expected to reveal details regarding the number of votes cast by Tory members, Sky News reported. The next Conservative leader and UK PM might speak few words after winning the contest.

What happens after the announcement?

UK's new & outgoing PM to meet Queen Elizabeth II

Following the announcement of the winner, the outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the new PM will hold a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II on September 6 in Balmoral for the official handover. After meeting Boris Johnson, the British monarch will appoint the next UK Prime Minister.

Notably, the UK PM is appointed by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. However, the appointment will take place in Balmoral as the Queen is in Scotland for her summer holidays. The outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson might issue a statement outside Number 10 on Tuesday, September 6 before travelling to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth II.

New UK PM to deliver speech in Downing Street

After the official handover in Scotland, UK's next Prime Minister will travel to London and deliver a speech in Downing Street.

British PM to appoint cabinet ministers

From Tuesday afternoon, the new British PM is expected to start appointing their cabinet members. The cabinet ministers that will be first appointed by the next UK PM will include the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Home Secretary, Business Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

UK's PM to attend first session of PM's Questions in House of Commons

On September 7, the new British Prime Minister might hold the first cabinet meeting after appointing top cabinet ministers, as per the news report. During the day, the new UK PM will participate in the first session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. The outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson might witness the first session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons from the Conservative backbenchers. The new UK PM will continue to appoint other ministers in his cabinet on September 7.

Image: AP